Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

ShowBiz Minute: Globes, ACM, Pirelli

Times-Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmbattled HFPA announces reforms to bylaws, membership; Keith Urban, Carly Pearce to play ACM Honors; Cher, Iggy Pop, Jennifer Hudson star in Pirelli calendar. (Aug. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/ab1e10115ac64dde857eaf32e158e9fe.

www.oleantimesherald.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Cher
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acm#Pirelli#Showbiz#Acm#Hfpa#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
Celebritiespurewow.com

Jennifer Hudson Honors Aretha Franklin on the Red Carpet & Shares Rare Throwbacks from Meeting the Icon

Jennifer Hudson really knows how to transform into different characters, including everything from South African activist and politician Winnie Mandela to Grizabella in Cats. Now, Hudson is gearing up for the premiere of Respect, a biopic that follows the life and career of musical icon Aretha Franklin (The movie is set for a wide release on August 13, but we've already given it a five-star review.) While everyone's excited to see Hudson transform on the big screen, it seems the 39-year-old actress channeled her character when she showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the film.
hartfordcitynewstimes.com

ShowBiz Minute: MTV, Jeopardy!', Feldstein

Justin Bieber leads nominees for 2021 MTV Video Music Awards; "Jeopardy!" producer Mike Richards named new host; role for Bialik; Beanie Feldstein to lead revival of "Funny Girl" on Broadway. (Aug. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: R. Kelly, India concert, US Box Office

Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case; Stars like Ed Sheeran, Mick Jagger and Saif Ali Khan unite for "We For India" event; With coronavirus rising in the U.S., "The Suicide Squad' opens softly. (9 Aug.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/
Harper's Bazaar

The 2022 Pirelli Calendar is inspired by a life on the road

The annual reveal of the Pirelli Calendar is always an exciting moment in fashion, and this year is no different, particularly after a forced year off as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Details of the 2022 edition have today being announced. The calendar will feature names including Cher, Grimes...
CelebritiesDaily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Watts, Grammys, Meghan

Drummer Charlie Watts likely to miss Rolling Stones' tour; Grammys commit to more hiring diversity for 2022 show; Duchess of Sussex launches mentoring project on her 40th. (5 Aug) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/188a4a9a4a624d7884c33af8e09fd3e9.
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Biz Markie, DaBaby, Witherspoon

Laughter, tears, cheers at funeral for Biz Markie; DaBaby offers 2nd apology after recent homophobic comments; Reese Witherspoon sells media company Hello Sunshine for reported $900 million. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/65b3a131bae8462d95dbda86607a66b9.
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Wu, DaBaby, US Box Office

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu detained on suspicion of rape; DaBaby cut from Lollapalooza lineup after homophobic remarks; "Jungle Cruise" sails atop U.S. box office despite COVID concerns. (Aug. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/134b0490171b422c924ecd69b470131e.
Celebritiesswiowanewssource.com

ShowBiz Minute: Hill, Odenkirk, Clarkson

ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dies at 72; Bob Odenkirk's condition stable after "heart related incident"; Kelly Clarkson to pay estranged husband nearly $200k per month in divorce. (July 29) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6410ec77f58c4046a260103ea27725a6.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

See Beyoncé's Kids Blue Ivy, Sir and Rumi Carter Steal the Show in Ivy Park Campaign

Watch: Beyonce Posts Must-See Photo of Blue Ivy With Grammy Sippy Cup. Ever since the superstar announced that the fourth drop in her Ivy Park collab with Adidas (set to be released Aug. 19) would be rodeo-chic themed, members of the Bey-hive have been buzzing. However, there's now a whole new buzz of the baby kind forming—thanks in part to the "Love Drought" singer's three children: Blue, 9, and twins Rumi and Sir, 4—taking center stage in her latest campaign video.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Ginger Zee expresses sadness over the departure of Good Morning America co-star

Ginger Zee has become somewhat of a staple on the Good Morning America team, delighting and terrifying fans each morning with her weather updates and safety drills. The entire team, in fact, has become quite well-known. However, Ginger revealed on her social media that the team wouldn't quite be the same after an unexpected departure.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mirror

Sunni Welles dead: Former Leave It To Beaver child star dies at 72

Former child star Sunni Welles has died at 72. The actress had battled lung cancer. We'll be bringing you the latest updates on this breaking showbiz news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story HERE . Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters .
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Stevie Nicks reflects on health concerns as she shares bad news with fans

Stevie Nicks has been storming the charts for decades and has a legion of fans around the world. But this week, the award-winning singer shared a statement with her fans which reflected on her health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Wanting to be cautious, Stevie has made the difficult decision...
RetailThe Hollywood Gossip

Alla Subbotina Dies; Love After Lockup Star Was 31

We have some horribly sad news from the world of reality TV to report. Love After Lockup star Alla Subbotina has passed away just weeks after her most recent release from prison. She was 31 years old. The news of her passing and the cause of her death were both...
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

R&B Soul Singer Teddy Pendergrass' Daughter LaDonna Is All Grown & Bears Little Resemblance to Dad — Meet Her

R&B soul singer Teddy Pendergrass fathered three children; one of them is now a stunning woman. Get to know LaDonna, who bears little resemblance to her legendary father. Teddy Pendergrass first came to prominence as a member of Harold Melvin & the Blue Notes. Following his departure from the group in 1976, Pendergrass experienced much popularity as a solo artist.
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Remember Princess Imani in 'Coming to America'? She Was Diagnosed with Cancer & Bravely Overcame It

Fans know Vanessa Bell Calloway as the actress behind Princess Imani Izzi in the 1998 movie "Coming to America." Years after, she battled cancer and ultimately overcame it. Vanessa Bell Calloway started her career as a dancer, but she shifted to acting where she starred in the likes of "What's Love Got to Do with It," "Shameless," "Saints & Sinners," and of course, the classic comedy "Coming to America."

Comments / 0

Community Policy