ShowBiz Minute: Globes, ACM, Pirelli

Jennifer Hudson really knows how to transform into different characters, including everything from South African activist and politician Winnie Mandela to Grizabella in Cats. Now, Hudson is gearing up for the premiere of Respect, a biopic that follows the life and career of musical icon Aretha Franklin (The movie is set for a wide release on August 13, but we've already given it a five-star review.) While everyone's excited to see Hudson transform on the big screen, it seems the 39-year-old actress channeled her character when she showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of the film.