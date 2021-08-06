Cancel
Brookline, MA

Programs with the Brookline Library

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMost virtual programs meet over Zoom. Unless otherwise noted, patrons can sign up for Zoom programs at brooklinelibrary.org/events or by calling the library at 617-730-2370. The library is now offering some outdoor in-person programs. When attending Library programs, please attendees are asked to wear a mask that covers the nose and mouth. Children ages 2 through 11 and unvaccinated teens and adults must wear masks at all times. Residents may be asked to keep distance between themselves and staff, and social distancing with other patrons is highly encouraged. Outdoor programs will be canceled in the case of inclement weather.

