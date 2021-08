We’re heading into August with a small hope that pandemic restrictions will be lifted early. The government has hinted as much – as long as virus clusters come under control and hospitalisation rates remain low. One hard truth: any easing of measures will apply only to fully vaccinated persons, who are better protected against the effects of the virus. So, if you’re able, do take advantage of Singapore’s ongoing national vaccination programme. In the meantime, here’s the good stuff we’re looking forward to when measures are eased.