All aspects of the US jobs data i.e. headline NFP, unemployment rate, and growth in wages on Friday surpassed expectations. The US Fed has stressed on multiple occasions that the progress in the labor market is the most important factor in determining the timing of taper and therefore with Friday's data, the market surely would be convinced that the announcement of taper could happen sooner rather than later. US nominal Yields rose 3-5bps across the curve on rising in real rates. 2y real rate at -2.38% ended at the highest level since early March (This is the level where it has got resisted multiple times in the recent past) Consequently, the Dollar has strengthened across the board. Euro is trading at the crucial 1.1760 support against the Dollar. The data to look forward to this week would be the US July CPI on Wednesday.