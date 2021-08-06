Kings Have Multiple Prospects Fighting for a Roster Spot

At the end of the 2020-21 NHL season, the Los Angeles Kings missed out on the postseason for the third straight year. It was another tough season for fans and players. Star defenseman Drew Doughty made his feeling known during his end of the season exit interview, bluntly saying that the team needs to improve its roster this summer. With management clearly committed to the rebuilding process, many fans were curious to see their response. Fans were delighted to hear, in his exit interview, that general manager Rob Blake shares these feeling and intended to improve the roster. Some fans were worried about Blake delivering empty words in his exit interview. However, less than a week into free agency, he has proven to be a man of his word, as fans are looking at a much improved Kings team.