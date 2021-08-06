Cancel
Devils Boost Their Top Six With Tatar Signing

By Alex Chauvancy
The Hockey Writers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Devils’ quest for a top-six winger came to fruition yesterday afternoon. A week after the free-agent market opened up, the team announced they had signed Tomas Tatar to a two-year deal at an average annual value of $4.5 million. He finished this past season with 30 points in 50 games — a 49-point pace over 82 games — as a member of the Montreal Canadiens.

