'Stranger Things' Season 4 to premiere in 2022

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 5 days ago
Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson and Gaten Matarazzo, from left to right, will return in "Stranger Things" Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Stranger Things will return for a fourth season in 2022.

Netflix shared a 2022 premiere date and a teaser for the season Friday.

The preview features moments from the previous three seasons and glimpses of Season 4, including a look at a new monster, an amusement park and an old clock.

Netflix also shared first-look photos of moments that appear in the teaser.

Stranger Things is created by the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, who executive produce with Shawn Levy. The series takes place in the 1980s and centers on the supernatural events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Ind.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink star.

Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson, confirmed on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon in April that Season 4 might be the show's scariest yet.

Netflix shared a teaser for Season 4 in May that revisits Eleven's (Brown) past. A previous teaser showed that Jim Hopper (Harbour) is alive but in a Russian prison camp.

