Passholders Receive Registration Email for Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure Preview

Calling all Walt Disney World Passholders! It’s time to check your email inbox. Yesterday, Disney sent preview dates for EPCOT’s newest attraction, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure to Disney Vacation Club Members. Now, Disney is sending emails to their Passholders with a registration link. While Disney has shared the attraction will open on October 1 for Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary – “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” – we previously learned that select guests will be getting a “squeak peek” at the attraction prior to October 1. Disney announced that both Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members will be able to preview Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure before it opens to the public.