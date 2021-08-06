Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

US Air Force Plans to Develop the Fastest Reusable Aircraft in the World

By Chris Young
Posted by 
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The U.S. Air Force joins a group of venture capital firms in making a $60 million investment in Hermeus, a Georgia-based startup that is striving to make the world's first reusable hypersonic aircraft, a press statement reveals. The new contract, awarded on July 30, sets ambitious objectives for Hermeus, to...

interestingengineering.com

Comments / 15

Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Aircraft Engine#Startup#Propulsion#Us Air Force Plans#The U S Air Force#Ge J85#White Knight#Boom Supersonic#Quarterhorse#Saa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensedronedj.com

The US Air Force will give the THOR enemy drone weapon its hammer

The US Air Force considers its microwave-shooting weapon against large swarms of enemy drones so successful that it’s now doubling down to enhance it further. So in addition to its so-called THOR anti-drone system, the Air Force is out to develop an electronic, craft-smashing hammer to complete the thematic program.
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

The epic story of the KC-135 crew that crossed Vietnam’s DMZ and went into a dive to refuel a flamed out F-105

The boomer told the KC-135 pilot to push over into a dive – probably 10 to 20 degrees nose low and then talked him into position in front of the flamed out F-105. The Boeing Company’s model 367-80 was the basic design for the commercial 707 passenger plane as well as the KC-135A Stratotanker. In 1954, the Air Force purchased the first 29 of its future 732-plane fleet. The first aircraft flew in August 1956 and the initial production Stratotanker was delivered to Castle Air Force Base, Calif., in June 1957. The last KC-135 was delivered to the Air Force in 1965.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
UPI News

Air Force successfully tests intercontinental ballistic missile

Aug. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Air Force says the nation's nuclear arsenal is effective and ready following the successful test launch of a missile early Wednesday morning. The unarmed Minuteman 3 intercontinental ballistic missile was launched from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California shortly before 1 a.m. on Wednesday, according to an Air Force press release.
Aerospace & DefenseMilitary.com

Brand New B-21 Bomber will Only Fly with the Immortal B-52

The Pentagon is getting ready to roll out its brand new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, which is earmarked to replace the aging B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber and the B-2 stealth bomber. Remarkably, this would mean the cutting-edge B-21 would team up with the ancient B-52 bomber as the only two bombers left in the U.S. arsenal. On 6 July the U.S. Air Force released what is only the third official rendering of its future B-21 Raider stealth bomber, which is expected to fly by May next year. This new image shows a previously unseen and extremely curious cockpit windscreen configuration. The B-21 is intended to replace the aging B-2 bomber, with which it shares its overall design concept. It will also replace the older B-1 supersonic swing-wing bomber. The idea is that the new B-21 will form a two-plane bomber force with the much older B-52 bomber, which first flew in 1952, making the B-52 one of the most enduring airplane designs, ever. The new B-21 will be nuclear capable and designed to accommodate manned or unmanned operations. The Air Force says a minimum of one hundred B-21s will be built at an average unit procurement cost of $550 million in 2010 dollars, or $673 million in today's dollars. The bomber is being designed with an open-systems architecture to reduce integration risk and enable competition for future modernization efforts to adapt to changing threats.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Boeing B-17E 'Flying Fortress' Plane Is on Sale for $9 Million

It is rare to get one's hands-on war relics. Rifles might still be a bit easier, but tanks and aircraft are usually found in military museums and barely anywhere near their prime. But for the handsome price tag of $9 million, you can own a piece of aviation history that is fully restored to its former glory. A rare unit of the B-17E, that was built in Seattle and used to further the autopilot system, is now almost restored and available for sale.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

GA-ASI Avenger Equipped with Lockheed Martin Legion Pod Autonomously Follows Target Aircraft

For the first time ever, over the high desert of southern California on July 2, 2021, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (GA-ASI) used an Avenger® Unmanned Aircraft System equipped with a Lockheed Martin Legion Pod® to autonomously track and follow targets of interest. This industry-funded demonstration brings military aviators one step closer to gaining autonomous systems that support manned-unmanned teaming (MUM-T) in joint all-domain operations.
Aerospace & DefenseDigital Trends

Airbus video lifts the lid on air show flight displays

Anyone with even a mild interest in flying machines is going to have plenty of fun at an air show. Besides the entertaining flight displays that run through the day, you also can get lost in the vast exhibition spaces where aerospace giants show off new products and technologies alongside niche aircraft designs from emerging companies.
Aerospace & DefensePhotonics.com

Air Force Tests Directed Energy System in Wind Tunnel

ARNOLD AIR FORCE BASE, Tenn., Aug. 10, 2021 — The U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) is performing tests of directed energy (DE) systems in a wind tunnel to prepare the technology for airborne use. AFRL is working with the Aerodynamics Branch of the Arnold Engineering Development Complex at Arnold Air Force Base, which is helping the Air Force take directed energy systems airborne.
New York City, NYtheaviationgeekclub.com

Former C-87 pilot remembers the disastrous beginning of B-29 operations against Japan

‘The B-29 crews were cocky—at first. But as time wore on and accidents began to take their toll, the boys quieted down,’ Arthur La Vove, “Hump Driver.”. Arthur La Vove was a writer, artist, journalist, and pilot who lived and worked during a pivotal time in American aviation and military history. He was born on Manhattan Island in New York City, USA, on Dec. 6, 1909.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch Jetpack Daredevils Fly Alongside the World’s Largest Passenger Airliner

Remember the "Jetpack Man"? The infamous figure has been visiting the Los Angeles International Airport for some time now, and one year after the first encounter and multiple sightings by pilots, the mystery has deepened, with no definitive answer yet provided. However, as mind-boggling as that is, it actually isn't the first time we've seen a jetpack and an airplane sharing the skies.
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Northrop Grumman to provide U.S. Air Force with countermeasure flares

Northrop Grumman will provide the U.S. Air Force with its high-performance MJU-73/B and MJU-62A/B infrared countermeasure flares. The company’s next-generation countermeasures will help protect large aircraft and helicopters from advanced surface-to-air and air-to-air missiles. “These newly developed countermeasure flares simulate an aircraft’s heat signature to divert infrared missiles away from...
MilitaryAviation Week

Japan Defense Ministry Moves To Drop LRASM From F-15 Program

The Japanese Defense Ministry has reported to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that the F-15J upgrade program will proceed without the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), according to state broadcaster NHK. The F-15J upgrade program, first included in the fiscal 2019... Subscription Required. Japan Defense Ministry Moves To...
Aerospace & Defenseaerotechnews.com

Boeing-built Norwegian P-8A Poseidon makes maiden flight

The first of five Boeing P-8A Poseidon aircraft for Norway performed its maiden flight Aug. 9, 2021. The aircraft took off at 10:03 a.m., Pacific Time, and flew for 2 hours, 24 minutes, reaching a maximum altitude of 41,000 feet during the flight from Renton Municipal Airport to Boeing Field in Seattle.
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

The United States tests an improved missile for its Patriot anti-aircraft systems

Enhanced PAC-3 MSE guided missiles for Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems were successfully tested in the United States, according to a release issued by Lockheed Martin, the nation’s largest defense contractor. The corporation indicated that during the tests, carried out in a test range in the state of New Mexico, the...

Comments / 15

Community Policy