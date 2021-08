We have all seen a number of small businesses close during the pandemic, and “For Rent” signs in their former spaces. We also know that there are many others that are still struggling and are very concerned about possible new mask mandates and even shutdowns given the Delta and, no doubt, future variants, as many Americans remain unvaccinated, and it is still unclear for how long the existing vaccinations will be highly effective. We wonder what the next businesses will be that go into those empty retail spaces. We feel that there are opportunities for new businesses with the right products or services.