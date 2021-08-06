ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Amyris Inc Ranked Among Today’s Top Shorts

By Q.ai - Investing Reimagined
Forbes
 2021-08-06

Cover picture for the articleTo close out August’s opening week, the Dow Jones rose 101 points, or 0.3%, the S&P 500 was flat, and the Nasdaq. fell 0.4%. This was all due to a stronger-than-expected jobs report. Investors were awaiting the Labor Department’s jobs report all week, especially after the ADP private payroll survey missed...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold

Globant will continue to ride high on increasing demand for digitization in the global economy. XPeng has positioned itself as one of the best-performing Chinese EV players, despite supply chain constraints and semiconductor shortages. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Got $3,000? Buy This 1 Healthcare Growth Stock Now

InMode's less invasive, aesthetic interventions are offering new options for patients. The company stands to grab market share from parts of the cosmetic therapy market. Strong earnings growth should lead to solid stock performance. When you're looking for growth investments, it can pay to bet on innovators that bring a...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Dow opens slightly higher Thursday but stock market struggles to recover from omicron-led selling

U.S. stocks traded mixed Thursday morning, in what has become an increasingly volatile market resulting in uncertainty over the spread of coronavirus and a fuzzy path for monetary policy and the U.S. economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4% at 34,161, the S&P 500 index added 0.1% to 4,518, while the Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.1% at 15,241. In ecoonomic reports, the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits around Thanksgiving surged above 200,000, partly reversing a big plunge in the prior week that had knocked jobless claims down to 52-year low. New filings for benefits jumped by 28,000 to 222,000 in the seven days ended Nov. 27, the Labor Department said Thursday. Markets have been under pressure as a result of the emergence of concerns related to the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Chesapeake Energy sets $1 billion stock buyback program

Chesapeake Energy Corp. announced Thursday plans to repurchase up to $1 billion worth of its common stock and/or warrants to buy back stock over the next two years. The value of the buyback program represents about 15% of oil and natural gas company's market capitalization of $6.68 billion as of Wednesday's close. The stock, which was little changed in premarket trading, has dropped 7.9% amid a four-day losing streak to close Wednesday at a three-month low. "We are pleased to build upon our previously announced base and variable dividend structure to include the ability to repurchase a significant amount of our outstanding equity," said Chief Executive Nick Dell'Osso. The stock has slipped 2.2% over the past three months while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF has climbed 10.5% and the S&P 500 has slipped 0.5%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Pharmaceuticals#Chemical Manufacturing#Amyris Inc Ranked Among#Dow Jones#The Labor Department#Adp#Artificial Intelligence#Quality Value#Forbes Ai Investor#Amrs#Eps#Plug Power Inc#Lthm#Livent Corp#Tupperware Brands Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Biology
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Thursday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 2.94% to $301.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.83% to 15,381.32 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.82% to 34,639.79. This was the stock's third consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $196.00 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

9 Stocks to Buy Before Inflation Fears Take Hold

Despite the pandemic, the stock market has had a decent year so far. Right now, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 14% year-to-date (YTD) while the S&P 500 is up over 23% YTD. But with the threat of inflation currently stoking fears in the fourth quarter, now is the time to start considering inflation stocks.
STOCKS
GOBankingRates

How 2021 Changed Investing Forever

Meme Stocks You couldn't turn on the financial news in 2021 without hearing about trading in so-called "meme stocks." Meme stocks are loosely defined, but their most common characteristics...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rallied 1.49% to $279.09 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.42% to 4,577.10 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.82% to 34,639.79. The stock's rise snapped a five-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $16.56 short of its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy