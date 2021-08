Well, Bungie has outdone themselves yet again with the latest This Week at Bungie blog post. We knew ahead of time that this week’s entry was going to be pretty chunky, thanks to a heads up from one of our favorite community managers, dmg04, earlier in the week, but this one was so meaty, in fact, that it took about five minutes longer to actually load onto the site than usual. While this isn’t a huge deal to many, some other games journalists (*ahem* Tassi *ahem*) have turned any TWAB delays into a meme at this point. This post was all about the ability changes coming to Destiny 2 in Season 15, which is set to start on August 24, in just a few short weeks. So, what changes can you expect to come to all of your favorite Titan subclasses in the next season of Destiny 2? If you’d like to check out the official TWAB, you can do so right here!