Recap: Black Hat USA 2021
Black Hat USA 2021 kicked off this week and we enjoyed the show! In addition to hosting a Cards and Coding virtual casino night to discuss the future of cybersecurity (and give away some prizes), we held a Lunch & Learn with Wallace Dalrymple, CISO of Emerging Markets at Advantasure. In the session, our Founder and CTO Chris Wysopal chatted with Wallace about how Veracode and Advantasure worked together to build a mature application security (AppSec) program while addressing modern software security requirements.securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0