When AMD originally announced it was working on FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), an image upscaling and enhancement algorithm that would work on all of the best graphics cards and allow AMD to compete with Nvidia's DLSS, it raised a lot of questions. Would it use machine learning, or some other upscaling technique? AMD has apparently claimed the algorithm was built "entirely in-house," but people have looked at the source code and determined that it's largely based on the existing Lanczos resampling algorithm, which has been around for several decades and is already in use by Nvidia for its sharpening filter. Ah, the joys of open-source software.