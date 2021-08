It is the storied sea traversed by Odysseus and the Vikings, a body of water that has been the wellspring of civilisations, culture and commerce as well as countless myths and legends. It is the holiday destination for millions of people who enjoy its splendid beaches, verdant islands and ancient ruins.But the Mediterranean Sea littoral is turning into a wasteland, as shown by the vast fires engulfing parts of Greece, Turkey, Italy, Algeria and Tunisia.“It’s going to be a desert climate all around the Mediterranean by the end of the century,” says Levent Kurmaz, head of the Centre for...