BTC/USD – Daily Chart. It now shows on the BTC/USD daily chart that the crypto market attempts valuation downsizing during yesterday’s trading operations while a smaller-lengthy bearish candlestick formed against the higher point at $45,000. The bullish channel trend lines drew to keep the tab of price movement in an uptrend motion. The SMAs are a bit far below the current trading level. The 50-day SMA indicator has been touched from beneath by the 14-day SMA indicator. And, the lower bullish channel line is alongside the SMAs’ area of positioning on the chart. The Stochastic Oscillators have closed the lines tightly near the range of 80, seemingly trying to cross southbound to indicate downward movement resumption.