Martin Garrix broadens production depth yet again on ‘Love Runs Out’ with Sasha Sloan, G-Eazy
In an interview with Radio 538 this past July, Martin Garrix quietly spilled the news that in between AREA21’s album, the next release under his own name would be beside an “American rapper and female vocalist.” As soon as we relayed that information on Twitter,—thanks to The Martin Garrix Hub—a collective pursuit ensued to decipher the two names that could possibly fill in those blanks. It felt like it had all the makings to be another high-profile connection for the STMPD RCRDS boss, and it turned out to be just that, with Martin Garrix drawing the curtain back on the vocalist podium for Sasha Sloan—who just appeared on ILLENIUM’s Fallen Embers—and G-Eazy to deliver “Love Runs Out.”dancingastronaut.com
