Governor Gretchen Whitmer last evening declared a state of emergency for Menominee County due to yesterday’s large fire at a cedar mill in the Village of Carney

Thursday afternoon a fire began at Superior Cedar Products in the Village of Carney. The fire quickly escalated in a woodpile. More than 100 firefighters from both Michigan and Wisconsin responded to the out-of-control blaze. Although firefighters have established a perimeter and contained the blaze, this emergency will demand an ongoing response. Menominee County requested a governor’s declaration. Governor Whitmer’s declaration concludes that additional assistance may be required to protect health, safety and property and to lessen or avert the threat of more severe and lasting harm.