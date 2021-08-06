‘RHOBH’s Garcelle Beauvais Accused of Betraying Erika Jayne’s Friendship

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais landed herself in hot water with fellow cast member Erika Jayne after giving up a piece of information Erika says was private.

Erika and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 82, are accused of embezzling funds from several families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash. Soon after, Tom was later sued by his business partners and was forced to file for a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition.

The bankruptcy petition was lodged a month after Erika filed for divorce. On the show, Erika has tried hard to distance herself from the allegations. She even claimed that she had not spoken to Tom since she moved out in November.

But Garcelle served up some tea for the ladies Erika wanted to keep in her stash.

“Erika shared, if you don’t mind me sharing, that Tom calls her,” Garcelle in front of all of the ladies.

“Well, I do mind you saying that because I feel like you’re betraying my friendship right now. But please, have your moment,” Erika clapped back.

She continued, “So let me tell the f–king story,” she fired off. “Tom calls me all the time. I won’t take his call,” she said before turning to Erika and saying, “You got it out of me once, and now you want to do it again.”

She then broke down in tears, visibly upset that Garcelle had aired her secret.

“[It was] something that I haven’t said and sometimes, not everything is up for discussion. Just because someone tells me something about one of you, does not mean I’m bringing it up. I’ve been very open and very honest, so I think that was dirty,” she said.

However, now that the footage has aired, Erika says she’s upset with Bravo for their editing of the clip.

“They cut it and paste it in a way to make it look like she was upset, but she was actually mad that Garcelle was told what to say three times and she took the bait,” an insider spilled to Page Six. “They had three different conversations about the same subject.”

The insider continued, “What they didn’t show is that Erika and Crystal [Kung Minkoff] had a private conversation where no cameras were on, and producers heard it via their mics. When they got in the car, producers said they overheard it and asked Crystal to ask [Erika] on camera. Bravo didn’t want to do the fourth wall. They pulled a fast one.”