DraftKings, the second-largest sports betting operator in the US, is set to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG), one of the biggest names in online casino products. The deal, announced Monday, is an all-stock transaction. Current GNOG shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of the resulting company for each share of GNOG they hold currently. As such, the value of the deal will change based on movements in DraftKings stock value between now and its closing date. Based on the price at the time of the announcement, however, it values GNOG at an estimated $1.56 billion.