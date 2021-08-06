CFOs On the Move: Week Ending August 6
Healthcare marketplace Zocdoc appointed Edward Liu as chief financial officer. Liu has spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley, where he was formerly head of Americas technology banking. At Morgan Stanley, he provided counsel to C-Suite executives and board members on strategic and financing decisions. His experience includes advising clients on hundreds of transactions for internet and software companies such as Akamai, Chewy, Datadog, Draftkings, Etsy, Grubhub, HomeAway, Indeed, Kayak, Meituan, and MongoDB. Liu advised Red Hat on its $35 billion sale to IBM, the largest enterprise software transaction in history. He was also a member of the investment committee of Morgan Stanley’s Multicultural Innovation Lab, an in-house startup accelerator.www.cfo.com
