Jamestown Police: 28-year-old dies after being trapped under pick-up truck
A 28-year-old man has died following an accident early Friday morning in the City of Jamestown.
First responders were called to a residence on Hopkins Avenue just after 7 a.m. for reports of someone trapped under a vehicle.
Police say Christopher Brawdy was working on a pick-up truck inside a garage when he became trapped. The accident happened on Thursday at 4:30 p.m., but wasn't discovered until Friday morning.
He died from his injuries sustained from the incident.
