Nelly Korda Maintains Lead in Chase For Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Nelly Korda of USA on the 11th green during round three of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Kawagoe, Saitama, Japan. (Photo By Brendan Moran / Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Nelly Korda posted a 2-under 69 in the third round of the Tokyo Olympics and will take a three-shot lead into the Saturday’s finale at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

After opening with birdies on Nos. 2, 5, and 6, the world No. 1 stumbled with a three-putt bogey on 8. Korda steadied the ship, though, and closed with 10 straight pars to set the 54-hole low score on 15 under par.

“I’m trying to stay as present as possible. I’m trying to stick to my game plan, trying to execute it,” said Korda, a six-time LPGA Tour winner at just 23.

“Obviously there’s going to be times where I’m going to not hit a shot well and that’s going to stray me from my game plan but I’m just really keeping my mind stuck to my game plan.

“I didn’t have a really good back nine. I was kind of spraying it all over the place, I had some testy par putts, but made all pars and I fought really hard to stay in it really or ahead of it.”

The American star was three clear of India’s Aditi Ashok, who was 12 under following a third-day 68.

Rio 2016 silver medalist Lydia Ko (66) was two further back on 10 under, and tied for third with Aussie Hannah Green (67), Dane Emily Kristine Pedersen (70) and home favorite Mone Inami (68) of Japan.

Two more natives of Japan and Denmark, Nasa Hataoka (67) and Nanna Koertz Madsen (72), respectively, were tied with Sweden’s Madelene Sagstrom (71) at 8 under.

Koreans Jin Young Ko (71) and Sei Young Kim (68) were among a logjam of six players tied for 10th on 7-under par.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Leaderboard: Top-10

Pos-Player-To Par (Rd 3)

1. Nelly Korda -15 (-2)

2. Aditi Ashok -12 (-3)

3. Lydia Ko -10 (-5)

3. Hannah Green -10 (-4)

3. Mone Inami -10 (-3)

3. Emily Kristine Pedersen -10 (-1)

7. Nasa Hataoka -8 (-4)

7. Madelene Sagstrom -8 (E)

7. Nanna Koerstz Madsen -8 (+1)

10. Stephanie Meadow -7 (-3)

10. Shanshan Feng -7 (-3)

10. Matilda Castren -7 (-3)

10. Sei Young Kim -7 (-3)

10. Xiyu Lin -7 (-2)

10. Jin Young Ko -7 (E)

Notables

Pos-Player-To Par (Rd 3)

18. Leona Maguire -5 (-1)

20. Anna Nordqvist -4 (-3)

25. Inbee Park -3 (E)

29. Carlota Ciganda -2 (-1)

29. Jessica Korda -2 (+2)

29. Patty Tavatanakit -2 (-2)

34. Minjee Lee -1 (+2)

34. Danielle Kang -1 (+3)

34. Lexi Thompson -1 (-2)

40. Brooke Henderson E (E)

40. Ariya Jutanugarn E (-2)

56. Mel Reid +11 (+5)