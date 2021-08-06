Cancel
Memphis, TN

With Ryder Cup on Horizon, Poulter Makes Noise in Memphis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1frKZz_0bJrwffj00
Ian Poulter plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the FedEx St. Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind on Aug 5, 2021 in Memphis, Tenn. (Photo by Dylan Buell via Getty Images)

Ian Poulter would seem to be a lock as one of Padraig Harrington’s three captain’s picks for the Ryder Cup matches next month at Whistling Straits.

Harrington will make his three picks following the BMW PGA Championship next month at Wentworth.

The 45-year old Poulter, though, would love to lock up a spot before then by qualifying for the team.

A win this week in Memphis would move the Englishman to No. 10 in the European points standings and all but guarantee him a spot on the team.

“Yeah, it’s on my mind,” said Poulter after opening with a 64 on Thursday. “Theoretically I’ve got two tournaments left this side of the pond, so I need to move up on the points list to obviously further my position in the FedExCup.

“I’ve got obviously the first event in New York and obviously then to be top 70 to grab hold of the second one. Playing well this week would take care of that. If I can keep swimming my way through, great.

“There’s obviously Wentworth in a few weeks’ time as well, which is obviously when the table gets seemed and obviously Paddy has his picks. For me it’s about playing hard and obviously trying to push my way in.”

After 18 holes, Poulter was tied for second with Jim Herman, Carlos Ortiz and Matthew Wolff at 6-under 64, two back of day-one leader Harris English.

Watch Ian Poulter Chip in for Birdie at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

