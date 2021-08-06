We are heading for an inflation crisis. And the furlough scheme deserves much of the blame

You don’t have to wait for the ONS to tell you what is going on in the economy – often you don’t need to look much beyond your own nose. In January I priced-up the cost of a little cricket pavilion for my cricket club at £23,000. Last week, I updated the quotes to find that the cost has suddenly risen to £31,000. How come? Global timber prices have soared, thanks to a combination of shipping costs and, no doubt, ever-rising demand for eco-buildings and wood to burn in biomass power stations. The delightfully-named UK Softwood Sawlog Price Index was up 22 percent in the year to March.