We are heading for an inflation crisis. And the furlough scheme deserves much of the blame

By Ross Clark
Telegraph
 5 days ago

You don’t have to wait for the ONS to tell you what is going on in the economy – often you don’t need to look much beyond your own nose. In January I priced-up the cost of a little cricket pavilion for my cricket club at £23,000. Last week, I updated the quotes to find that the cost has suddenly risen to £31,000. How come? Global timber prices have soared, thanks to a combination of shipping costs and, no doubt, ever-rising demand for eco-buildings and wood to burn in biomass power stations. The delightfully-named UK Softwood Sawlog Price Index was up 22 percent in the year to March.

