Delores Ann Haag, 83, of Topeka passed away on August 2, 2021. She fought a long, hard battle with cancer. Her strong will and courage carried her through to the end. Delores was born in Peabody, Kansas to Mildred and Ed Nicklaus. She had one sister Earlene (who preceded her in death) and one brother Ed of Garden City, KS. Delores married Robert Haag on October 11, 1958. Robert preceded Delores in death. Robert and Delores lived in Topeka since 1970. Delores taught in Meriden and several schools in the Topeka area. After 28 years of teaching Delores retired as Consulting Special Education Teacher for the Topeka School System. Delores played the organ for 60 years. She was an organist for many churches in the Topeka area. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Topeka and Women of the Moose. She is survived by her children, Richard (Robbie) of Eudora, and Randy (Lisa) and Ron (Robin) of Topeka. She also leaves grandchildren, Dakota and Cassidy of Topeka, Clay of Omaha, Tira of Cleveland, Chad (Jessica), and great granddaughter Ellen, of Kansas City. She is also survived by her brother, Edward (Roselyn) of Garden City and many nieces, nephews and friends.