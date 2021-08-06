Tokyo Olympics: Holly Bradshaw hopes to be role model for kids after overcoming body shaming to win historic pole vault medal
The 29-year-old, who finished sixth at London 2012 and fifth at Rio 2016, sealed her first major championship podium finish with bronze in Tokyo on Thursday. Bradshaw admits the social media abuse she previously received over her body image for competing while wearing a crop top remains lasting but a change in mental approach has given her strength she can serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes.www.skysports.com
