Tokyo Olympics: Holly Bradshaw hopes to be role model for kids after overcoming body shaming to win historic pole vault medal

In pole vault, the high always comes before the fall. But as Holly Bradshaw cleared 4.85m on Thursday evening in the Olympic Stadium to confirm her place in the top three, a previously elusive high had finally been reached as she crashed back down to earth. Bradshaw, aged 29 and in her third Olympics, finally has her medal. It would eventually be confirmed as bronze, as American Katie Nageotte took gold as the only one to clear 4.90m. The favourite, Anzhelika Sidorova of the Russian Olympic Committee, fought back the tears as she had to settle for silver. For...