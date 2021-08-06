Cancel
Public Health

How to show proof of your COVID vaccine on your phone

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore you leave the house, don’t forget to take your phone, keys, wallet, mask—and some form of Covid-19 vaccine record. New York City will require proof of vaccination for many indoor activities, such as dining, gyms and events, starting Aug. 16. Where I live in San Francisco, many bars require vaccine documentation for entry. Yelp announced it will allow users to filter local business listings by two new attributes: "Proof of vaccination required" and "All staff fully vaccinated." (If you aren’t vaccinated, there are other reasons to consider it, beyond this new damper on your social life.)

