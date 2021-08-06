Town establishes All Together Flower Mound Commission

The Flower Mound Public Library has been certified as being Sensory Inclusive, the town announced Wednesday. This new initiative will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all library visitors with sensory issues, according to the news release from the town of Flower Mound. To earn this certification, library staff attended training designed by leading medical professionals on how to recognize those visitors with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise-canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards (produced in conjunction with Boardmaker), and weighted lap pads will also be available to all visitors at the library who may feel overwhelmed by the environment, according to the town. The library also added signage designating quiet areas, as well as areas that are not typically quiet and may require the use of headphones or other strategies to be enjoyed by visitors with sensory issues.