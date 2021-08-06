Cancel
Flower Mound, TX

Town establishes All Together Flower Mound Commission

By Mark Smith
The Cross Timbers Gazette
 5 days ago

This week the Flower Mound Town Council voted to establish the All Together Flower Mound Commission, which will work to make Flower Mound a more welcoming, engaged and inclusive community. “The purpose of the Commission is to have representatives from the community serve in an advisory role on matters pertaining...

The Cross Timbers Gazette

Flower Mound, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette is a locally-owned and operated regional newspaper and website covering news and people in southern Denton County, TX, including the communities of Argyle, Bartonville, Canyon Falls, Copper Canyon, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Harvest, Highland Village, Lantana and Robson Ranch.

