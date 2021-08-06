Allyson Felix breaks world record for most Olympic medals for a woman in track and field
Allyson Felix has raced her way into history. The American sprinter took home the bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter Friday at the Tokyo Olympics, securing her 10 Olympic medals, which ties her with Carl Lewis for the most Olympic medals won by an American track and field athlete. She also eclipsed Jamaica’s Merlene Ottey for most medals by a woman in Olympic track and field history.www.today.com
Comments / 0