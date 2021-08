QUARTERFINALS: Gable Steveson (United States) vs. Taha Akgul (Turkey) Sporting the blue United States singlet, Steveson greeted his opponent on the met and immediately started going to work with an early takedown in the first 20 seconds of the match. He looked for exposure points, didn't get them, went to neutral, and was immediately back on the mat after scoring another takedown. Neutral. Takedown. Neutral. Steveson is here to put on a clicic. There's no fear in his eyes, as he finds his move over and over again. One more takedown at the end of the second minute gave Steveson the tech.