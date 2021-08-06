Gable Steveson wins Olympic wrestling gold with insane buzzer-beating move
University of Minnesota wrestling star Gable Steveson won the Olympic men’s freestyle 125kg gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the most dramatic fashion. The 21-year-old Apple Valley, Minn. native was trailing Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili – the No. 1 seed and three-time world champion – 8-5 with under 10 seconds left. Steveson rallied for two takedowns, including one in the final second, which held up under video review.nypost.com
