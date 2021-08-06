Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Gable Steveson wins Olympic wrestling gold with insane buzzer-beating move

By David Lazar
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Minnesota wrestling star Gable Steveson won the Olympic men’s freestyle 125kg gold medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games in the most dramatic fashion. The 21-year-old Apple Valley, Minn. native was trailing Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili – the No. 1 seed and three-time world champion – 8-5 with under 10 seconds left. Steveson rallied for two takedowns, including one in the final second, which held up under video review.

nypost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Baumgartner
Person
Dan Gable
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Freestyle Wrestling#Combat#University Of Minnesota#American#Gophers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Olympic Gymnast Suni Lee Rocks Her Leotards Like No Other! See Her Best Gymnastics Uniforms

Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee is a powerhouse in the gym — and her skills have earned her a silver medal with the rest of Team USA, a gold medal in the all-around competition and a bronze medal for her showing on the uneven bars. While the Minnesota native kills it at the Tokyo Olympic Games (and other world and national competitions she participates in), she does it in style while wearing the coolest leotards. There’s nothing like having a great work uniform, right?
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
NFLNew York Post

Nate Burleson in line to host Super Bowl after reaching whole new level

Nate Burleson is a crossover star to bet on because he is more skilled as a TV performer than he was as a football player. That is not meant to be disrespectful about his career as an NFL receiver. After all, spending 11 years in the league is impressive. But with the Lions, for example, he was the No. 2 option after Calvin Johnson, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame this past weekend.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Superstar Brian Knobbs Hospitalized

Former WWE and WCW Tag Team Champion Brian Knobbs — best known as one half of The Nasty Boys — was rushed to a hospital earlier this week due to multiple medical issues. On Wednesday, Knobbs’ friend Fred Jung set up a GoFundMe page to help the pro wrestling veteran with his medical expenses. According to Jung, Knobbs is dealing with “major stomach issues” and is presently undergoing tests to determine the severity of his illnesses.
Alabama Statesaturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names 2 programs as the biggest threats to No. 1 Alabama

While Paul Finebaum has said that Alabama will have one of the best defenses it’s had in several years this season, the question remains at quarterback and Bryce Young. Can Young deliver the championship success similar to his predecessors like Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa?. Young has not faced any...
NFL995qyk.com

Ex-NFL Star Leaves Tampa Bay Waitress An Unexpected Tip

An Ex-NFL star left a Tampa Bay waitress an unexpected tip last night. We’ve found out that this isn’t the first time he has done this!. When you go out to a restaurant, it’s customary in the US to leave a 20% tip for good service. Well this ex-NFL star went way above the 20% last night!
Sportskiss951.com

All The Medals Won By Team USA At The Olympics

It’s hard to believe the Olympics are already over!. After months and months of postponing the games, no fans being allowed to watch in the stands, and many other restrictions hindering the games due to the Coronavirus pandemic; this Olympics will go down as one of the strangest in history. Nevertheless; the games are now over, and Team USA won the country medal count with an amazing 113 medals overall, 39 of which being gold.
Lansing, NYtompkinsweekly.com

Dake earns bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Kyle Dake has returned home to Lansing with hardware, claiming a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Dake won his final two matches in the tournament after falling in the second round to eventual silver medalist, Magomedkhabib Kadimagomedov from Belarus. He had a strong rebound on the second day of the tournament, shutting out both of his opponents, including two-time world champion Frank Chamizo to win the bronze medal.
Sportswtaw.com

Aggies Deadmon, Mu help lead Team USA to Gold in Tokyo

Texas A&M products Bryce Deadmon and Athing Mu won Olympic gold medals in the men’s and women’s 4x400m relays Saturday night. The pair became the first Aggies in history to win multiple medals at the same Olympiad, with Mu winning gold in the 800m and Deadmon silver in the mixed 4x400m earlier in the week.
SportsNBC Miami

Tokyo Updates: Felix Wins Bronze in 400m; Steveson Wins Wrestling Gold

Day 14 of the Tokyo Olympics is here, and the United States holds a solid lead on the medal count board. It's an exciting day for the women of Team USA: Nelly Korda has the lead in the women's golf tournament, beach volleyball duo April Ross and Alix Klineman won the gold medal, and both the women's basketball and indoor volleyball teams play in the semifinals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy