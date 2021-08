The White House released on Tuesday the breakdown of many vaccines the Biden administration had donated to other countries. “Today, the President will announce that the U.S. has now donated and shipped more than 110 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccines to more than 60 countries–a major milestone that cements the United States as the global leader in COVID-19 vaccine donations,” said a fact sheet. “Importantly, the United States has not and will not use its vaccines to secure favors from other countries. Our aim is to save lives.” Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.