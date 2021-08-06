Cancel
Economy

Economy Adds 943,000 Jobs, Unemployment Rate Drops to 5.4 Percent

sarasotamagazine.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy added 943,000 new jobs during the month of July, and the nation's unemployment rate dropped to 5.4 percent, according to new survey data published Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of unemployed Americans declined by 782,000 to 8.7 million. That figure is "down...

