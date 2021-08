The 14th episode of SportsTalkATL’s Falcons podcast Talkin’ Birdy with Matt Karoly, Alex Lord, and Jake Gordon is here. This week, they’re joined by Scott Bair, who is the Atlanta Falcons Digital Managing Editor. Bair answers questions ranging from winners and losers of the first week of training camp, first impressions of Arthur Smith and Terry Fontenot compared to other regimes he’s covered, and everything Kyle Pitts. Bair also gave insights into the trenches, specifically the absence of Kaleb McGary. All of that and more in the latest episode of Talkin’ Birdy. You can listen to Talkin’ Birdy wherever you get your favorite podcasts. Make sure to like and subscribe!