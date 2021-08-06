ICTV: Sights & Sounds From UNC's First Day of Training Camp
North Carolina held its first day of the 2021 training camp on Thursday morning. The Tar Heels will practice in the morning every day for the first two weeks of August except for days off on Wednesday. Expectations are high for Carolina. The Heels return Heisman candidate quarterback Sam Howell, all five offensive line starters, and talented playmakers on defense. They will look to replace Dazz Newsome and Dyami Brown at wide receiver, and Michael Carter and Javonte Williams at running back. On defense, UNC has improved depth at nearly every position. The Tar Heels should be able to go eight to 10 deep on the defensive line and have quality talent at outside linebacker, interior linebacker, and cornerback.247sports.com
