Limit added sugar

Whether we like to admit it or not, sugar is pretty darn delicious. It has a sweet, pleasing flavor that makes everything from our favorite desserts to our favorite Starbucks coffee drinks taste that much better. A good deal of our sugar intake probably comes from regular old cane sugar. Perhaps the most common type of sugar, cane sugar is most commonly called for in dessert recipes or left on the table at restaurants for adding to our coffee. According to sugar.org, cane sugar is made by harvesting sugar cane stalks and extracting the juices, which are then concentrated, refined, filtered, and finally crystallized into the granulated sugar we use in our everyday life.