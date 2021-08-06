Limit added sugar
How often do you find yourself craving something sweet after a meal? Do you desire a soda or energy drink when you need a pick-me-up? According to the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (2020-2025), added sugars in diets from foods like sugar-sweetened beverages, desserts and sweet snacks, and candy on average account for almost 270 calories per day in the U.S. population. That is more than 13 percent of calories per day for any given individual. These foods and beverages make up more than half of the added sugar intake for all Americans but contribute little to dietary recommendations.www.stuttgartdailyleader.com
