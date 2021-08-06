Cancel
Economy

Enhanced federal unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe enhanced federal unemployment benefits are soon coming to an end. If you are receiving the additional 300-dollars a week on top of your regular unemployment benefits, those federal payments will end the week of September 4th. To verify which benefits you are receiving, check your unemployment insurance account. Minnesotans will also receive official notification in the mail from the Department of Employment and Economic Development’s (DEED) unemployment Insurance office. State job officials are hosting three webinars this month that will teach how to use CareerForce – the state’s workforce system which can help you find employment. The webinars are August 17th, 24th, and 31st via Facebook Live.

