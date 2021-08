The fall touring season is going to be a disaster. If you think otherwise, you’re deluding yourself. This fall was supposed to be the time it all came back. After a year of rescheduling and rescheduling again, this past spring, bands, their managers and their agents eyed the fall as a time it could realistically all work, finally. After a slow start, vaccinations were on the upswing and things were looking good. Tours were booked, then announced, seemingly all at once, to great fanfare. FINALLY! That cathartic release we had all been waiting for was coming.