Mankato, MN

Mankato School Board to Discuss Start of School Year

By Ashley Hanley
hot967.fm
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mankato Area Public School Board will hold a special work session meeting at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday (August 11) in the Minnesota River room at the Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza. The School Board will discuss plans for the start of the 2021-2022 school year (5 p.m.) and the results of the School Board’s self-evaluation (6 p.m.). The first hour will be open to the public, the second hour of the meeting will be closed to the public.

