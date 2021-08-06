Tencent to Acquire 1C Entertainment Group
Tencent are reportedly in the process of acquiring Polish-based Russian developer and publisher 1C Entertainment group. Game World Observer reports (via GRY-OnLine) that the potential acquisition was spotted on the Polish Office of Competition and Consumer Protection website. Tencent subsidiary Proxima Beta Europe would be the company directly acquiring 1C Entertainment. As none of the parties involved have made an announcements, details about the deal are scant, including how close the deal is to being done.nichegamer.com
