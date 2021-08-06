Tencent to Acquire 1C Entertainment Group

Activision Blizzard has revealed that three senior developers are no longer employed by the company: Luis Barriga, Jesse McCree, and Jonathan LeCraft. Following reporting from Kotaku, the outlet was provided with a statement from the publisher confirming the departures. It is unclear whether or not the three employees were terminated, or if these departures have any connection to the recent allegations that have been made against the company. Barriga was the game director on Diablo 4, which is still in development. McCree, meanwhile is the namesake of the Overwatch hero, so it's possible his departure could result in an in-game change.