Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Character Jiren (Full Power) Trailer

The world of Dragon Ball is quite vast, and spans multiple series like Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball GT, and Dragon Ball Super, as well as a lot of movies (including one that we never talk about…you know the one I’m talking about). Unfortunately, a large majority of these movies aren’t canon, which means there’s really no point in watching a lot of them, but that doesn’t mean you can’t watch them if you want to. One of these movies is Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn. In terms of the Dragon Ball timeline, this movie takes place after Goku goes Super Saiyan 3 with Majin Buu, but isn’t actually canon to the rest of Dragon Ball Z. Before you read any further, it’s important for you to know that there will be spoilers for Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn ahead, so if you want to skip those spoilers, I would go right to the end of the article.