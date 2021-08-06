Cancel
Video Games

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Character Jiren (Full Power) Trailer

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco have shared a new Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 DLC Character Jiren (Full Power) trailer, showing off the recently announced character. The new downloadable content character Jiren (Full Power) is coming to the game sometime this fall as part of the game’s Legendary Pack 2. Here’s the new Dragon...

