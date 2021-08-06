Cancel
NHL

F Brandon Hagel agrees to 3-year contract with Blackhawks

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

CHICAGO -- Brandon Hagel is staying in Chicago after his solid rookie season, agreeing to a three-year contract with the Blackhawks. The team announced the deal with the restricted free agent on Friday. It has an average annual value of $1.5 million. Hagel, who turns 23 on Aug. 27, used...

