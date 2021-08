One million is an awesome number of plays by any standard, but one billion plays? That can be hard to get your head around. To put it into perspective: one million seconds equates to about eleven and a half days, whereas one billion seconds adds up to more than 31 years. Big difference. By the same logic, the amount of time people have spent listening to Guns N’ Roses’ “Sweet Child o’ Mine” on Spotify so far totals well over 11,000 years!