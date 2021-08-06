Best family tent for your wilderness camping adventures

Few things offer a much-needed change of scenery like hitting the great outdoors and sharing the experience with your loved ones can make it even more special. Every successful camping trip requires adequate preparation to ensure it goes down smoothly, and traveling with a larger group comes with additional unique challenges. Finding the best places to go camping is just the start. Among the most critical considerations for a family camping trip is selecting a proper shelter for your group’s size and camping environment. It’s important for the entire group dynamic that each of your loved ones stays cozy and comfortable without getting cramped or being left out in the elements. Whether you’re going away for a casual weekend, packing light for a strenuous hike, or hunkering down in the rain and snow, here are a few of the best family tents to accommodate the whole gang no matter where your next camping adventure takes you.