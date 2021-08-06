Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Best family tent for your wilderness camping adventures

By Jay Cabrera
Posted by 
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew things offer a much-needed change of scenery like hitting the great outdoors and sharing the experience with your loved ones can make it even more special. Every successful camping trip requires adequate preparation to ensure it goes down smoothly, and traveling with a larger group comes with additional unique challenges. Finding the best places to go camping is just the start. Among the most critical considerations for a family camping trip is selecting a proper shelter for your group’s size and camping environment. It’s important for the entire group dynamic that each of your loved ones stays cozy and comfortable without getting cramped or being left out in the elements. Whether you’re going away for a casual weekend, packing light for a strenuous hike, or hunkering down in the rain and snow, here are a few of the best family tents to accommodate the whole gang no matter where your next camping adventure takes you.

www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Popular Science

Popular Science

14K+
Followers
1K+
Post
875K+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science, tech, and DIY. 146 years strong.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Camping#Camping Sites#Tents#Tahoe Gear
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Longevity
Related
Gear Patrol

Sell Your Apartment and Move into This Stunning Luxury Camping Trailer

Work has changed over the past year and a half. And many people are re-evaluating what work means and whether you need to live in an expensive residential area to perform it on site. If you've been thinking about chucking conventional life in, cashing in on the real estate bonanza and embarking on an adventure, there may be no better place to do it than a Living Vehicle trailer. It not only brings the comforts of home on the road. It's probably nicer than your home.
94.9 HOM

Unique Family Adventure For The Whole Family In New Hampshire

I'm always looking for cool things to get outside and do. One thing that my co-host Kristi brought up as a great family trip, or even a sweet date trip is this place in Concord, N.H. called "Scenic Railriders" This is a trip where you pedal your way around scenic...
Twin Falls Times-News

Fishing Column: A Tiger in the Mountains: Backcountry Adventure Leads to Bucket-list Catch

The tiger muskie was hidden in a perfect ambush spot. Most of its body was obscured by weeds, but I could detect the faint movement of fins and a few telltale stripes. I cast my swimbait so tight to the vegetation that the tail hook snagged a reed. “Let it ride,” I thought. “I can probably pull it out of there and right into his strike zone.”
observer-me.com

Niagara Falls is one of Baxter State Park’s best family-friendly hikes

“I can hear the water!” my 9-year-old niece called out as she skipped down the trail, launching off one rock and onto the next. “Be careful,” I instructed for about the hundredth time. The hike into Little and Big Niagara Falls in Baxter State Park is an easy one, but...
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best camping mats for a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors

From ultralight mats to plush self-inflating mattresses, there’s a camping mat to suit every outdoor adventure.Camping mats are the perfect way to upgrade your tent bedroom: they provide a layer of insulation that keeps you warm even when the ground is cold, elevate you away from the rocks and pine cones, and get you as close as possible to feeling like you’re sleeping in your own bed.Fully inflating mats are, generally, the lightest and therefore the ones you want to take hiking. Hybrid mats, which contain some foam but are also slightly inflating, are a good compromise: they are slightly...
cityofsafetyharbor.com

Active Teen Adventure Camp

Go on an active adventure that will test you, but more importantly, you will have fun! Activities will include swimming, kayaking, beach runs, fitness training, and much more! Face coverings are required in city vehicles. Ages 11-17.
mensjournal.com

Small-Plane Adventures Perfect for Those Seeking Solitude

Life is a highway? Not with these fantastic airborne adventures. You see, the sound of silence is just a quick plane ride away. And in these cases, big trips come by way of small aircrafts. See our favorite small-plane adventures for those seeking solitude. Best Small-Plane Adventures Across North America.
News On 6

Living On The Road: Oklahoma Family’s Permanent Vacation

There's a growing trend nationwide to sell all you have & hit the road for a more adventurous way of life. News 9 met an Oklahoma family who is leaving city life to start their "never-ending road trip." The Conrad family loves the open road. “RVing is an adventure, said...
Fox17

Glamorize your campsite or backyard with a GlampRapids tent rental

Enjoy Pure Michigan by going on a camping trip in style! GlampRapids is a new company that delivers a beautiful glamping tent to desired camping destinations, maximizing comfort and giving campers a unique way to experience the outdoors. The company was started by young entrepreneurs CJ DeVries and Justin Razmus.
okcfox.com

Chickasaw Country: Your Next Great American Adventure

Chickasaw Country is packed with fun for the entire family. Today we have Senior Tourism Sales and Marketing Manager for the Chickasaw Nation Department, Angel Green, sharing how to plan your next great trip!. To learn more, head to Chickasawcountry.com. **This segment is sponsored by Chickasaw Country**
Minneapolis, MNfox9.com

Finding the cheapest flight for your next adventure

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Travel lovers know a lot has changed in the last year, but one thing that has not changed…trying to find a cheap flight!. Cheap airfare is out there, you just have to know where to look! Thrifty Traveler's Kyle Potter stopped by the FOX 9 Morning Buzz with strategies to finding the cheapest flight for your next adventure. From the "flight first rule" to the best search engine, Kyle offered his top tips for beginning travelers and seasoned pros.
visityorktown.org

Yorktown Adventurers Camp

Explore games colonial children played, after chores were done, of course. Then, pack your bags and get ready to march. Enlist in George Washington's Continental Army to join the fight. Day 1: Muster and March (Camp) Day 2: Topsy Turvy (Farm)
discoverestevan.com

Campsites Filling Up as Long Weekend Approaches

Campsites are filling up in provincial parks as restrictions are lifted and the august long weekend approaches. Moose Mountain Provincial Park often sees campers lining up to stay in the park, and are seeing even more attendees this year. That's according to Kim Brown, the Park Manager of Moose Mountain.
Cooper Landing, AKkdll.org

Tent camping discouraged at Crescent Creek amid bear activity

Officials are telling campers not to tent camp at the Crescent Creek Campground in Cooper Landing after a series of encounters involving a food-conditioned black bear. They’re asking campground visitors to stick to hard-sided vehicles, like cars and RVs, until the bear is no longer a problem. The service has...
Traveltheculturetrip.com

Go West: Magnificent Escapes for a Memorable Family Adventure

Now’s the time to embark on a family adventure by train to these easy-to-reach Cornish destinations – and enjoy activities ranging from beach-hopping to axe-throwing. With the UK gradually opening up, now is a great time to reconnect with loved ones across the country, so hop on a train and take advantage of this quick — and sustainable — mode of transport. Cornwall, with its beautiful coastline and rolling countryside hills – well connected by the Great Western Railway network, including the Night Riviera Sleeper between the West Country and London – is an ideal spot for family adventures. We’ve rounded up some unusual finds away from the crowds.
outdoors.org

Family Adventure: Hiking Crawford Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Get hiking with your family! Led by AMC's Outdoor Guides, you'll enjoy two days of hiking in beautiful Crawford Notch. Activities will include hiking, outdoor skills, nature activities, kids' games, night sky observation, campfire, and much more. With a comfortable mountain lodge as your base, you'll enjoy hiking adventures in Crawford Notch. Perfect for parents or grandparents that want to get out hiking as a family. Your AMC Outdoor Guides will share ways to enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly with tips for getting outdoors with your family.
FOX 11 and 41

Elevate your sleepover with tents and teepees

PROSSER, WA – Slumber parties can be fun and festive, but planning for one can sometimes be stressful. Poshly Pitched is taking that stress away by setting up a sleepover for you. Planning sleepovers can be hard especially if you want to use a tent. But the owner of Poshly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy