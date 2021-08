The Black Hills of South Dakota is known for having some of the best camping in the midwest, but we have noticed that Eastern SoDak – which also happens to be stunning – is often overlooked. That being said, if you are looking for South Dakota’s best-kept camping secret, we recommend looking no further than […] The post South Dakota’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With Dozens Of Glorious Campsites appeared first on Only In Your State.