Attorney General Mark Brnovich Warns Consumers about Rental Scams

By All About Arizona News
allaboutarizonanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is warning consumers to be on alert against property rental scams. As the Arizona housing market continues to price many out of purchasing a home, a growing number of residents are seeking rental properties. Scammers are seizing the opportunity to prey on unsuspecting consumers. Two of the most prevalent scams involve individuals advertising rental properties that they do not own or manage, and individuals advertising rental properties as a way to obtain personal and banking information to steal identities.

