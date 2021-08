The COVID restriction has been lifted on Brookfield Zoo's Motor Safari. If you're not familiar with what the Motor Safari is, it's time to get acquainted. I, personally have a pretty horrible memory when it comes to remembering life events. I think I really only have about a dozen solid memories from the ages of 3-10. I remember throwing up in kindergarten after our teacher made us eat raw pumpkin seeds with all the guts still on it. I won't say her name because I'm pretty sure that might be child abuse but hey, it was the 80s.