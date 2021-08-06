Cancel
Rockford, IL

Got Casino Skills? Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino Having Job Fair 8/13 & 8/14

By Captain Jack
Q985
Q985
 6 days ago
With things finally moving forward on the construction of our very own Hard Rock Casino, they will have job openings available. A new Hard Rock Casino in Rockford will create opportunities for job openings and vendor services to help local businesses. Hard Rock works with communities to educate, collaborate and train for local preferences for careers and services with our company. - Hard Rock Casino.

