Got Casino Skills? Rockford’s Hard Rock Casino Having Job Fair 8/13 & 8/14

Do college kids even drink crappy beer anymore or is it all hard seltzers?. We pretty had 4 beers in rotation during college. We would drink Miller Lite if we had the money to afford an extra couple of bucks for a case of beer. We would drink Keystone Ice if money was tight because at 6+% ABV, you were basically getting 2 for 1. You paid for it the next day, but we were stupid. Then we had the bargain beers that we ordered kegs of for parties. This was usually whatever was cheapest at the liquor store but it rotated between two brands. Busch and Milwaukee's Best. You could get a keg of either of those for 54 dollars on most weekends.