James McCarthy ready to finally make his debut for Celtic

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames McCarthy spoke of his move to Celtic as a “long time coming” and he is ready to make his long-awaited debut against Dundee on Sunday. The 30-year-old midfielder, who has been capped 43 times for the Republic of Ireland, signed a four-year deal this week after leaving Crystal Palace at the end of last season.

