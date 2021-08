James McCarthy ready to finally make his debut for Celtic

EMILE SMITH ROWE (ARSENAL) Getting handed the No. 10 jersey for this season suggests plenty is expected of Smith Rowe at Arsenal. High expectations are something the 21-year-old midfielder is learning to live with, however, having seen the nickname the Croydon De Bruyne after the town outside London where he was born and Manchester Citys brilliant playmaker already thrust upon him. After spells out on loan, at Leipzig in Germany and Huddersfield in England, Smith Rowe got his first real taste of first-team action with Arsenal last season and breathed new life into the team as one of a number of youngsters selected by manager Mikel Arteta. Two-footed, and with great vision and technique in tight spaces, Smith Rowe will provide creativity in central areas for Arteta if Arsenal chooses not to sign a more experienced playmaker late in the transfer window. Who knows? He could yet force his way into the England squad.